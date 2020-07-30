Sandbag distribution to be held for Hallandale Beach residents, businesses

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hallandale Beach is making sure their residents and businesses are prepared for Tropical Storm Isaias by offering free sandbags.

Sandbags will be distributed in the parking lot of the Big Easy Casino, located at 831 N. Federal Highway, starting at 9 a.m., Friday.

Hallandale Beach residents and business owners will be allowed to pick up the free sandbags on a first come, first served basis. Individuals can take up to 10 sandbags.

Officials expect approximately 1,500 sandbags to be given away at the event.

