Multiple cities around South Florida are under a street flood advisory, Thursday night. Sandbags are being offered for free to help Broward County residents hold off the flood waters from their homes.

Here are some current sandbag distribution sites in Broward:

City of Pembroke Pines

Distributions will begin on Friday, at 7 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. at Howard C. Forman Health Park and William B. Armstrong Dream Park for Pembroke Pines residents only. Residents will need to show a Pembroke Pines driver’s license or utility bill with a Pembroke Pines address. The limit is six sandbags per vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale

Distributions for residents began Thursday afternoon at Mills Pond Park, located on 2201 NW 9th Ave. It began at noon and will end at 7 p.m. but will begin again Friday at 8 a.m. and continue until 12 p.m. There will be a limit of 10 bags per car. You must show proof of Fort Lauderdale residency.

The City of Pompano Beach

Distributions will be across the street from Pompano Beach Airpark at 1660 NE 10th Street. The sand bags will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. and continue until noon on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last. The sandbags are free for Pompano Beach residents with a maximum of 10 bags per household. Proof of residency will be required.



As of Thursday, 6 p.m., there are no distributions in Miami-Dade County.

