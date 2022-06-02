Multiple cities around South Florida are under a street flood advisory, Thursday night. Sandbags are being offered for free to help Broward and Miami-Dade residents hold off flood waters from entering their homes.

BROWARD COUNTY:

City of Pembroke Pines

Distributions will begin on Friday, at 7 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. at Howard C. Forman Health Park and William B. Armstrong Dream Park for Pembroke Pines residents only. Residents will need to show a Pembroke Pines driver’s license or utility bill with a Pembroke Pines address. The limit is six sandbags per vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale

Distributions for residents began Thursday afternoon at Mills Pond Park, located on 2201 NW 9th Ave. It began at noon and will end at 7 p.m. but will begin again Friday at 8 a.m. and continue until 12 p.m. There will be a limit of 10 bags per car. You must show proof of Fort Lauderdale residency.

The City of Pompano Beach

Distributions will be across the street from Pompano Beach Airpark at 1660 NE 10th Street. The sand bags will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. and continue until noon on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last. The sandbags are free for Pompano Beach residents with a maximum of 10 bags per household. Proof of residency will be required.

Lauderhill

A limited supply of bags and sand are available for free and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. This is a self-serve sand-bag station. Proof of Lauderhill residency is required. Veterans Park is located at 7600 NW 50 Street, and Wolk Park is located at 1080 NW 42 Way. Sand bags will be available from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm this evening, Thursday, June 2. On Friday, June 3, sand will be available from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm or until supplies last. Sand and bags will not be available on Saturday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:

Locations in the City of Miami that will distribute sandbags from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.:

Grapeland Park – 1550 NW 37th Ave, Miami FL 33125

Little Haiti Soccer Park – 315 NE 62 Street, Miami, FL 33138

City of Sunny Isles Beach

Distributions will occur on Friday, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sandbags will be distributed under the William Lehman Causeway, 19160 Collins Avenue. Residents must present a valid, City-issued Sunny Isles Beach Resident ID Card. Limit six sandbags per household.

