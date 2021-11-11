DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic in Doral has been affected after debris spilled from a truck onto the roadway.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 25th Street and Northwest 107th Avenue, Thursday morning.

One man could be seen using a shovel trying to put sand and dirt back into the truck.

Doral Police officers are guiding traffic at the intersection.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

