NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Salvation Army of Broward County celebrated National Donut Day while showing appreciation to local first responders and healthcare workers.

The organization distributed donuts to firefighters and deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning.

The donation was made in partnership with Dunkin’.

Donuts were also distributed to workers at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

