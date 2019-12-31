Salvage crews work to remove Marc Anthony’s capsized yacht

MIAMI (WSVN) - Salvage crews continue their work to remove singer Marc Anthony’s yacht that capsized in Miami.

The 120-foot mega yacht caught fire at the Island Gardens Marina, off the MacArthur Causeway on Dec. 18.

On Tuesday, tow boats will continue to pump water and fuel out of the charred Andiamo.

Two crew members were on board the vessel when the fire broke out but managed to escape without injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

