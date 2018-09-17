MIAMI (WSVN) - The Salty Donut in Miami unveiled a special doughnut-croissant hybrid filled with flan for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The “Flan Croughnut” is rolled in sugar, baked with Cuban rum and dusted with edible gold.

The shop is giving a one-day sneak peak of the treat with Uber Eats, Monday. It offered a four-pack box with two croughnuts and two limited edition “café con leche” doughnuts.

The “Flan Croughnut” will only be available at The Salty Donut’s Wynwood location from Sept. 18-30.

According to the company, the “café con leche” treats will never be made again. For more information, click here.

