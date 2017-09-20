‘Salt Bae’ chef to open his first U.S. steakhouse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Get ready for some salty flourish, Miami: Salt Bae is coming to the Magic City.

Chef Nusret Gökçe gained instant fame online after video showed him butchering a steak and flamboyantly sprinkling salt on it, earning him the nickname “Salt Bae.” Now he is set to open his first steakhouse in the United States in Brickell next month, the Miami Herald reports.

The new Nusr-et Turkish Steakhouse will open at 999 Brickell Avenue, taking over the former Coya restaurant. While he was set to open a restaurant in New York first, the Miami location is now taking precedence.

Gökçe is not just an overnight viral sensation. He has 10 steakhouse locations abroad, including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul.

The chef and butcher gained a loyal following on social media for his impressive knife skills, but it was his signature salt finish that made him the subject of viral videos and memes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.