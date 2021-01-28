Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital completes $52M NICU expansion project

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A children’s hospital has finished the expansion to their infant care unit.

The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center has completed their $52 million project.

The renovated neo-natal intensive care unit will enhance long-term outcomes for babies born at risk.

The three-year project transformed the original 63-bed, one-floor, open-concept ward into a new state of the art facility with two floors and 70 private beds.

Parents of newborns being treated there now said they are happy with the changes.

“We are very, very happy and grateful to all the crew and staff from here, the doctors, the nurses,” parent Monty Medici said. “All the people here are great, the best.”

Hospital staff said both floors will also give families the chance to stay overnight with their babies.

