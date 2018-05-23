Sailboat removed after getting stuck under bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater was left stuck after his vessel got trapped under a bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

The boater said he was taking his sailboat down the New River in Fort Lauderdale when he contacted the bridge attendant to open the draw bridge. However, the bridge never opened.

“The bridge wasn’t open yet and I told the guy to open the bridge. I was about 300 hundred feet [out] he didn’t open it,” said Gene, the boat owner.

The boat lost power and continued to drift into the bridge.

The vessel, which sustained damage, was pulled back to shore several hours later.

