MIAMI (WSVN) - Saharan dust above South Florida is causing danger, especially for those with breathing problems.

The Saharan dust that has been traveling through South Florida may have been causing many people problems since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Officials issued a warning, especially for certain people.

As the dust sweeps through Miami-Dade it cast a haze in the distance.

The county said the current air quality index is “unhealthy for sensitive groups range,” specifically talking about children and expecting mothers.

The dust comes from the Saharan Desert, crossing the Atlantic and bringing high temperatures along with it to South Florida.

The County said the dust coming from the desert can cause an inflammatory response in people, even if they are healthy.

It is said to make people feel sick, lethargic, causing sinus symptoms including congestion, trouble breathing and asthma attacks.

Some tips in order to not be affected by the dust are:

Limit outdoor activities and remain in an air conditioned environment.

Stay indoors with well functioning air conditioning and ventilation systems.

Do not vacuum, use candles, fire places or gas stoves.

Do not smoke.

If you are having any complications from the dust, and are experiencing difficult breathing or any symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your medical provider.

