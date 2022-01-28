MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Near freezing temperatures are set to hit Florida on Sunday and now South Florida officials are warning residents on safe ways to stay warm.

The polar plunge headed for South Florida this weekend will lead to most of Miami-Dade and Broward areas experiencing low temperatures in the 30s, while most of the Florida Keys will be in the 40s.

FREEZE WATCH in effect for late Saturday night through Sunday morning for inland Broward. Temperatures could be as low as 30 degree. Frost & freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation & possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9YbnjpeNmq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 28, 2022

Residents are advised to bundle up and also protect their pets.

Officials said if it is too cold for you, it is too cold for your pets. Pets with shorter coats should be kept inside.

Pet sweaters, or even old sweaters their owners have, could be used to keep furry friends warm.

These are the forecast lows for South Florida come Sunday morning. It has been over a decade since the Mainland has been this cold. pic.twitter.com/5zBDWDCIjC — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) January 28, 2022

The Hialeah Fire Department warned space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire, like curtains or bed sheets.

Generators should also be kept 25 feet away from homes.

The department advises South Floridians to not look for any creative ways to stay warm.

When it comes to plants, they should be brought inside.

Jeny Sod & Nursery in South Miami-Dade will be storing smaller plants and more vulnerable plants inside.

“It’s better to bring all the small ones in and the bigger plants, if they can’t bring those in, they could just cover it with some tarps,” said Alexandra Tan with Jeny Sod & Nursery. “If you have any succulents, we would put styrofoam cups over it to cover those because those are also very vulnerable in the cold weather.”

Tan also advised watering grass and plants at night will keep them from freezing.

