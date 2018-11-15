RV catches fire on I-75 in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Smoke filled the air after an RV caught on fire along Interstate 75.

Several northbound lanes were temporarily closed after the RV had burst into flames on I-75 and West Broward on Thursday.

Firefighters worked to battle the blaze. It is unclear as of Thursday evening if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

