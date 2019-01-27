Runners take on Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners from all over the world gathered to participate in the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon event.

The race started in front of the American Airlines Arena, Sunday morning.

“The energy and excitement is just outstanding,” said participant Kimo Seymour.

First-time participants and veteran runners took on the course through downtown and across the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach before returning to the mainland.

From there, runners continued to Coconut Grove.

The end of the course led runners to the finish line outside Bayfront Park.

“Running over to South Beach and then turning around coming back across the Venetian Causeway, that view coming back into the city — it’s spectacular,” said Seymour.

Among the runners was recording artist Prince Royce, who ran the half marathon after a last minute decision to register.

“I just signed up yesterday. My cousins were like, ‘Yo, just jump on,’ and that’s what I did,” he said. “It beats being at home, and it was great weather. We had a great crowd.”

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Kipsang from Kenya was the first person to finish the full marathon course.

When asked if he would do it again, Kipsang said, “Yeah, I’ll be coming back every year.”

Early bird registration for next year’s race is already open.

