Runners participate in 2019 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - About 9,000 runners and walkers participated in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Fort Lauderdale.

The participants represented nearly 300 companies while running through the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale, Thursday night.

Street closures along the race course began at 4 p.m., while the race started at 6:45 p.m.

East Las Olas Boulevard is expected to reopen after the race between Andrews Avenue and Southeast First Avenue.

