Runners hit the streets for 305 Half Marathon & 5K in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people came out for the 305 Half Marathon & 5K in Miami, Sunday.

Participants who ran the full distance started at Ocean Drive and 11th Street before making their way to the City of Miami over the Julia Tuttle Causeway — then back to the beach over the MacArthur Causeway.

“We’ve got over 2,800 runners who registered for this event today, running out here for a half marathon and a 5K and they’re just out here celebrating Miami,” said Nicole Bosick, the Senior Brand Manager for Lifetime.

Runners were treated to plenty of food and drinks at the finish line.

