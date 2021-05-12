Runcie, Myrick plead not guilty in perjury case day after school board approves separation package

(WSVN) - Outgoing Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie pleaded not guilty to a perjury charge.
Runcie’s arraignment hearing was held along with General Counsel Barbara Myrick’s arraignment, Wednesday.
Neither attended the hearing in person.
Runcie entered a written not guilty plea, and the judge entered a not guilty plea on Myrick’s behalf.
Both pleas come one day after Runcie reached a deal with the school board on his separation.
The approved package is worth nearly $750,000.
His last day as superintendent will be Aug. 10.
