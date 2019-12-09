Runcie issues warning after 2 students arrested for allegedly making false threats

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools has issued a warning to students in the district after two students were arrested for allegedly making false threats to several schools across the county.

Speaking at an event in Davie, Superintendent Robert Runcie said they take the threats seriously and will act accordingly.

“We will find you,” Runcie warned. “You will be arrested. You will be put in front of a judge.”

On Friday, a 12-year-old girl from Falcon Cove Middle in Weston was arrested. On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly calling in two bomb threats in Lauderdale Lakes.

The 14-year-old’s threats were called into Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School. Both schools were evacuated.

“We take every single threat that’s made,” Runcie said, “whether it’s on social media, verbally, it’s made in any format, it’s a felony.”

A third threat also came in on Friday at Cypress Bay High School in Weston. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, someone had texted about a shooting, and the school was locked down while deputies investigated.

The two students arrested have since been released to their parents.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.