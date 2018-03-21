Runcie announces safety protocol changes at Broward schools

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has announced changes to safety and security protocols in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other incidents that have had a concerned community calling the safety of the county’s schools into question.

In a letter issued on Wednesday, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie addressed the concerns.

“All safety protocols for routine school operations are being reinforced at all schools,” said Runcie.

Those measures include:

requiring students and staff to wear identification badges while on campus

locking classroom doors at all times

locking and securing exterior doors and gates throughout the day

being vigilant in monitoring the campus throughout the day

conducting emergency preparedness and response training for faculty, staff and students on a regular basis

Runcie said the department is also “working with law enforcement agencies to evaluate the protocols and frequency of code red training and drills for all schools for the next school year.”

The superintendent said the school district is currently upgrading surveillance camera systems at all schools.

With the recent signing of a Florida school safety bill, Runcie said, the state will provide approximately $8.5 million to place one school resource officer in each school beginning on the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.