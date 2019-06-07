Runaway Miami 12-year-old boy found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 12-year-old Miami boy who went missing after, police said, he ran away from his Allapattah home has been recovered safely.

City of Miami Police said Angel Straker had been last seen along the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

Angel Straker has been recovered in good health and reunited with his family. Thanks to all who retweeted and published the information. 🙏 https://t.co/kJ6s602p3f — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 9, 2019

Helicopters and police could be seen near his last-known location searching for the missing boy.

Police had classified the child as endangered, and they said he has run away from his home.

Saturday night, Miami Police confirmed the boy was found and has reunited with his family.

