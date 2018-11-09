Runaway camel reunited with owner in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A camel has been reunited with its owner after it was spotted running around the Redlands.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said a man arrived to claim the exotic animal, Thursday.

Officials were a little concerned about the animal’s weight and wanted to ensure the owner had the proper food before releasing it back into his care.

It’s not the first time the now-famous camel has escaped its enclosure.

“This isn’t the first dealing we’ve had with the camel,” said SPCA spokesperson Laurie Waggoner. “Another time the camel got out, it took about six hours to get him loaded into the trailer. He doesn’t load very easy.”

The camel was captured on cellphone video walking through the Redlands community on Wednesday. The video, posted to the Facebook page “Only in Dade,” has amassed nearly 30,000 views.

