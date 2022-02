PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A colossal cruise ship made its South Florida debut.

Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Wonder of the Seas docked at Port Everglades, Monday.

The massive ship will embark on its inaugural sail on March 4, with stops in Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

