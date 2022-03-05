PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the biggest ship in the world, and it left on its maiden voyage out of Port Everglades Friday night.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is nearly 1,200 feet long.

On board, a place called the Wonder Playscape, is an underwater-themed area with high-speed waterslides, climbing walls, interactive murals and games for kids.

There’s also a mini golf course and a surf simulator.

This inaugural cruise will sail to Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

