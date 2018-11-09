Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas docks at PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The world’s largest cruise ship has arrived at PortMiami and is set to sail.

The Symphony of the Seas was greeted by a water cannon salute, courtesy of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fire boat.

It arrived early Friday morning and will be housed in the new Royal Caribbean terminal.

The Symphony of the Seas has 25 pools, various on-board activities and plenty of entertainment.

