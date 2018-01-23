Royal Caribbean’s high-tech ship Anthem of the Seas visits PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new high-tech ship paid a special visit to PortMiami, Tuesday.

Royal Caribbean’s new “smart ship,” the Anthem of the Seas, includes a glass observation capsule, which towers 300 feet in the air and holds the Guinness world record for highest viewing deck on a cruise ship.

Some of the on-board entertainment includes skydiving and bumper cars.

There are also robot bartenders that can serve two drinks per minute.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.