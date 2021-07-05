MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas returned to PortMiami on Monday morning.

The ship set sail on Friday and returned from its first excursion with guests onboard since the start of the pandemic.

The cruise ship is also the first to set sail and return to PortMiami since the pandemic shut down the cruise line industry.

Royal Caribbean officials said face mask protocols and other safety measures were enforced on the ship.

The company also said they are operating at reduced capacity with a fully vaccinated crew.

