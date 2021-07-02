SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean is offering a cruise ship to first responders who are assisting at the collapsed site in Surfside.

The Explorer of the Seas arrived at PortMiami, Thursday.

Officials said the upcoming holiday weekend has made it difficult for first responders to secure hotel rooms.

About 600 workers will each be given their own room on the ship and FEMA search dogs are also invited.

