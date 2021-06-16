MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean has clarified their policy on vaccine requirements for their cruises.

The company announced that guests 16 years old and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on all U.S. cruises, except for on ships leaving from Florida.

Starting on Aug 1, the requirement will include children 12 years old and older. Younger travelers not yet eligible for the vaccine will be allowed to sail as long as they have a negative test result, and they will have to follow certain protocols.

Royal Caribbean said that it is strongly recommended that guests on cruises setting sail from Florida are fully vaccinated. They said they expect 90% of the guests to be fully vaccinated.

“Guests eligible but not fully vaccinated or able to show proof of vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols at their own expense,” the company said. “Children not eligible for vaccines will be subject to complimentary testing and health protocols.”

This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning companies from asking people for proof of vaccination.

