Royal Caribbean employees refurbish 5 Miami-Dade schools as part of GIVE Day

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean took steps to give back to the community by refurbishing five schools in Miami-Dade County.

Two-thousand employee volunteers from the cruise line company took part in the campus undertakings as part of Royal Caribbean’s 22nd GIVE Day.

Cameras captured volunteers at John G. Dupuis Elementary School in Hialeah, Saturday.

They made many changes, including repainting the school, adding new landscaping and repairing damage from Hurricane Irma.

Did you know that more than 2,000 volunteers from @royalcaribbean spent their Saturday beautifying two @MDCPS schools? Their efforts in creating a loving environment not only inspires others to be kind, but… https://t.co/9g3Y6pgGDP — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 27, 2019

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Albert Carvalho said the makeover will lift students’ spirits.

“You know, research time and time again has indicated that inviting environments actually assist in the learning process,” he said. “If children and adults take pride in the environment around them, certainly they feel better about themselves, and the conditions for learning are enhanced.”

The enhancements are said to be valued at $1.5 million.

The “GIVE” in GIVE Day stands for “Get Involved Volunteer Everywhere.”

