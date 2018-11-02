Royal Caribbean celebrates grand opening of world’s largest cruise facility at PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean celebrated the long-awaited grand opening of its new terminal at PortMiami.

According to the cruise line, the terminal is set to become the world’s largest and most modern cruise facility.

It’s designed to accommodate guests on two of the world’s largest cruise ships, and is expected to increase guest traffic at the port by 1.8 million annually.

