Rowing community gathers for ‘Shake an Erg’ competition in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The rowing community of South Florida came together for the first annual “Shake an Erg” competition in Miami.

Participants raced to see who is the fastest on the erg, Saturday.

Ergs are indoor rowing machines that can be found in most gyms.

“We partnered with the City of Miami 25 years ago to create a place where people can come together and utilize the water to feel better about themselves, so just seeing all these kids here now, rowing and pushing themselves to the limit, is really exciting,” said Hialeah Fire Department Captain David Rodriguez.

The event served to benefit Shake-A-Leg Miami, a community water sports center that offers several programs for children and adults with disabilities, as well as disabled veterans.

