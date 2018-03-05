Rough surf keeps spring breakers from entering water

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some spring breakers who came to South Florida for some salt water and sun are now dealing with coastal concerns.

It will be a busy month for beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for spring break, but some vacationers were greeted by big, dangerous waves, Monday.

“We’re looking at large, Northeast swells from the storm up north,” said Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Matt Parness. “They’re pushing down. We’re looking at strong rip currents.”

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory.

Standing water could be seen in the roadway near the Dania Beach Pier and a high risk for rip currents could occur in the water.

“I’m staying out of the water. The current has been pulling us down really far,” said vacationer Josie Rikod. “It’s been really rough, so we try not to get in too much.”

Neil Cornwall, who traveled to Fort Lauderdale Beach for spring break, said the impact hasn’t been that bad.

“I’m staying pretty close to the beach, don’t wanna get pulled out,” Cornwall said. “Nothing too bad so far, but definitely don’t want to go out too far today.”

A video taken by the Jupiter Inlet showed a small child standing on a pier before a big wave pushed her into the water. It took several adults to get her out.

The dangerous conditions are only expected to be here for a few days.

