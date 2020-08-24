Rough seas, minimal damage as TS Laura sweeps past Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Tropical Storm Laura moved past the Lower Florida Keys after officials issued a tropical storm warning in the area and advised residents to exercise caution, but with the exception of a few squalls, the impact has been minimal.

County leaders encouraged those people on live-aboard boats to be especially vigilant, as the water became significantly rough.

“Live-aboards are our main concern, as they are in any severe weather outbreak,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers. “Those folks should find someplace on land to wait this out.”

7News cameras captured choppy waters buffeting a pier in Key West, Monday, as the storm’s outer bands moved past the island chain.

Several tourists and locals were seen enjoying the outdoors even though the storm was only a little over 100 miles away.

Small bands of rain traveled through Key West, throughout the day, but residents and visitors went on with their day.

“Sun and then rain and then heavy rain and then light rain,” said tourist Laura Mackorell.

Hours later, just after 11 p.m., strong waves could be seen crashing along the Southernmost Point, but the seas were noticeably calmer.

“It’s rainy and sunny. It’s regular South Florida weather,” said tourist Antonio Fernandez-Vega.

Despite the tropical storm warning, Carruthers said she understands that most people don’t see the concern with Laura. Her biggest concern was making sure no one is caught off guard.

“You still have to stay safe. It only takes one tree limb to hit you in the head to knock you out, so take it easy and stay home,” she said.

Last week, those who live aboard vessels were given evacuation orders, which have since been rescinded.

Farther north in Craig Key, there were persistent wind gusts throughout most of the day, but residents said it has been considerably comfortable.

“Weather seems like it’s pretty nice,” said visitor Mark Rashid. “Don’t seem like it’s going to be much of a problem.”

Tourist Steve Sayler, however, said he’s not taking any chances. After a morning spent fishing, he and his wife, who are visiting from Washington State, checked out of Lime Tree Bay Resort.

“This is nice and comfortable, but you can tell that it’s not where I want to be if something really starts picking up,” said Sailor. “Our plan was going to be to maybe hang out in the Keys, do a little fishing, but you know what? With everything going on, Laura said, ‘No, thank you,’ and we’re going to go home.”

Rashid visited the Keys to relax and check out the local real estate market — and he plans to do it.

“I’m heading south here right now to take a look at a few properties I saw on some real estate sheets,” he said. “If I get south and I find the weather turns decidedly worse, then I can always turn around.”

Back in Key West, tourist Brett Grant enjoyed a breezy Monday, especially with the storm taking a more southern path.

“The more we saw that, the less fear we had on it getting dangerous, so we’re good to go,” he said.

Leaders advised residents in the Keys extending from Craig Key to Key West to be aware and prepare for any potentially hazardous conditions from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Late Monday night, county officials reported some power outages and downed tree limbs.

One particular concern is the high tide expected to roll in around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, which could cause some street flooding. County officials hope that by the time the high surf comes around, Laura will have moved far away enough to prevent the flooding.

