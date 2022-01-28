MIAMI (WSVN) - A Rottweiler is on the road to recovery after he was found suffering from a bullet wound in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Roscoe, the 2-year-old stray dog, was found Monday night after being shot.

The Pet Adoption and Protection Center took Roscoe in and treated him for an open wound on a paw and two fractures.

If you’d like to provide a safe home and some TLC, the little guy is up for adoption.

