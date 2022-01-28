MIAMI (WSVN) - A Rottweiler is on the road to recovery after he was found suffering from a bullet wound in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Roscoe, the 2-year-old stray dog, was found Monday night after being shot.

The Pet Adoption and Protection Center took Roscoe in and treated him for an open wound on a paw and two fractures.

If you’d like to provide a safe home and some TLC, the little guy is up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox