Rooms To Go opens new outdoor furniture showroom in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular furniture giant celebrated major moves with two new showrooms in South Florida.

Rooms To Go held two grand openings for stores in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Saturday.

The new showrooms feature over 6,000 feet of outdoor furniture just in time for summer barbecues.

“Customers in South Florida have known and loved Rooms To Go for 30 years. Now, we’ve got outdoor furniture that we can offer that same customer,” said Paul Otowchits, vice president of outdoor merchandising. “We’ve got the looks and the values that the customer has come to expect from rooms to go indoor. Now, they can do that in the outdoor.”

The Fort Lauderdale location is the prototype of over 50 stores Rooms To Go plans to open across the country.

The store is the industry leader in affordable furniture.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.