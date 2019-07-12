Rookie BSO deputy fired after being caught on video punching detainee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has announced that a deputy was fired after surveillance video showed him punching a detainee.

Officials said Deputy Kevin Fanti was in the process of booking a suspect at the Main Jail on June 26 when the suspect dropped a paper.

Fantis is then seen on surveillance picking up the paper, shoving the handcuffed detainee and throwing several punches.

Tony praised his command staff for reporting the incident to him.

“These are my men and women that’s holding this place accountable,” he said at a press conference. “This is my messaging, and we’re changing the culture that exists here. Too many of our good deputies’ reputation continue to get tarnished because, like every organization that exists here on this planet, there will be a bad seed that makes it through the recruitment and application process.”

After reviewing the video on Thursday, Tony decided to fire Fantis on the spot.

The deputy was hired in April 2018 and had still been on his probationary period.

“What’s unique here is that this young man is on probation,” Tony said, “and he has failed to meet the standards that I have for all these deputies. He’s been terminated. He will not have any opportunity to be interviewed by my investigators because he didn’t deserve it.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.