Roof of Hollywood home partially collapses; no injuries reported

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The roof of a home in Hollywood has partially collapsed.

The homeowner told 7News the incident happened overnight Monday.

She said the roof was being worked on to fix the damage left behind from Hurricane Irma.

The home was not occupied at the time of the collapse.

The homeowner said the room in which the roof collapsed had paperwork and other important items inside.

