Roof catches fire at Castle Hill Elementary in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly doused a fire that ignited on the roof of Castle Hill Elementary in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the small fire at the school in the area along Northwest 26th Street and 46th Avenue, at 4:32 p.m., Wednesday.

The fire was contained to a mechanical room on the roof level of the building with no damage to the school.

Officials are now waiting for a fire inspector to arrive at the scene to determine if repairs can be made.

Students had already been dismissed from the school at 3 p.m.

The school is expected to open on Thursday.

