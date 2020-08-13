Rollover wreck in NW Miami-Dade causes heavy delays along US 27

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler rolled over in Northwest Miami-Dade and caused heavy traffic delays.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 27 where it meets Okeechobee Road, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the produce that was being carried by the vehicle could be seen spilled across the road.

U.S. Route 27 was shut down as crews worked to clean up the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

