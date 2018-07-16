Rollover crash shuts down 4 lanes of I-95 near Hallandale Beach Blvd

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash has shut down four southbound lanes of Interstate 95, near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Fire rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene assessing the wreckage involving a dark color SUV.

The crash happened at the height of rush hour, at around 5 p.m., Monday.

There’s no word on any injuries.

Traffic is backed up and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

