Rollover crash on Turnpike backs up traffic for miles

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been hospitalized after his vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

The crash happened near the Sawgrass Expressway in Deerfield Beach around 5 p.m., Friday.

Three northbound lanes on the Turnpike have been shut down because of the crash, causing traffic to back up for miles.

The man was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

