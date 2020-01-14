Rollover crash on I-95 causes heavy traffic delays in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 should expect heavy delays on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a rollover crash near Northwest 103rd Street just after 7:30 a.m.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crews could be seen working to tow away a damaged black sedan from the scene.

It is unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.

Three right lanes were shut down for nearly an hour but have since reopened. Delays continue to stretch towards Ives Dairy Road.

