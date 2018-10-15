Rollover crash on I-95 at I-595 shuts down northbound lanes; 1 injured

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 95, near Fort Lauderdale, that has shut down all northbound lanes in the middle of the rush hour commute.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near I-595, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the overturned vehicle on its side near I-595, as troopers diverted northbound traffic.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the SUV at around 5:40 p.m.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.