Rollover crash leaves several injured in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that left multiple people injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7 News was on scene, where a vehicle could be seen flipped over on the sidewalk near Northwest 108th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene just after 3 a.m., Thursday.

According to witnesses there were multiple people in the car and at least two of them were ejected.

“He was like ‘They hit them, they hit them,'” said one woman who saw it all happen. “We got here and one was ejected, clinging to life. [Another one] is still in shocked, she climbed out. The other one they took, she was ejected also but just with a lot of cuts.”

Those people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

As a result, Northwest 108th Street is shut down both north and southbound at Seventh Avenue.

At this point the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.