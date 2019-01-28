Rollover crash leaves 1 hurt in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a pickup truck left one person hurt in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and 160th Avenue, Sunday night.

Officials said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

FHP continues to investigate the crash.

