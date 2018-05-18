Rollover crash leaves 1 dead in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pembroke Park that left one person dead.

Rescue crews responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, at around 3 a.m., Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Martin Luther Johnson, was driving south on I-95 when he lost control and collided with a light pole near the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit.

Johnson’s 2013 Infinity rolled-over several times, causing him to be ejected into a nearby parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters with Broward Fire Rescue had to cut through the fence that separates I-95 from Southwest 30th Avenue in order to reach the victim.

At this point, it is unknown if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.