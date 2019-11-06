Rollover crash in North Miami causes traffic delays

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning rollover crash in North Miami caused heavy traffic delays for drivers.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 121st Street and Seventh Avenue at around 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where officers could be seen talking to a woman sitting on the side of the road as cars drove past the overturned vehicle.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel lost control, causing the car to crash.

It remains unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.