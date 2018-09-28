Rollover crash in Hialeah sends 5-year-old to hospital

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire units responded to the scene of the crash near West 68th Street and 79th Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the young victim was airlifted as a trauma alert to the Ryder Trauma Center. The child’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

