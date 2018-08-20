Rollover crash in Doral leads to car fire

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver managed to make it out unscathed after a rollover crash led to a car fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after a white car lost control and hit a tree in a neighborhood near Northwest 60th Street and 103rd Avenue in Doral.

Luckily, the driver made it out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

