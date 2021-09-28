CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash has closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 1 in Coral Gables.

The collision happened just south of LeJeune Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras captured an SUV on the back of a tow truck while a red car remained on the roadway with its hazard lights flashing.

It remains unknown if any injuries were reported.

Cameras also captured southbound traffic crawling through the area.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

